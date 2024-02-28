Sandeshkhali can't be equated with land movements in Singur or Nandigram, hints Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing political debate over whether the BJP can replicate the model of land movement seen in Nandigram in 2008-2009 at the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday indirectly claimed that the current developments in Sandeshkhali cannot be compared to the situation in Singur or Nandigram.

“Singur is Singur and Nandigram is Nandigram. The natures are different. There is a definite attempt to create a riot-like situation by comparing one with the other,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a meeting in Bankura district on Wednesday.

Although Banerjee did not mention Sandeshkhali, political observers feel that she hinted at the current developments in the trouble-torn village in North 24 Parganas district, which has been on the boil for some time now following protests by the local women against alleged sexual harassment and violence by a section of the local Trinamool Congress leaders.

To recall, Trinamool had spearheaded the movement against land acquisition at Singur and Nandigram.

While the Singur movement was against land acquisition for Tata Motors Limited’s Nano small car project there, in Nandigram the movement was against the Indonesia-based Salim Group. Both the projects were scrapped in the face of stiff opposition.

In case of Sandeshkhali, besides allegations of sexual harassment of women, a section of the local Trinamool leaders have also been accused of forceful and illegal grabbing of farmland owned by the local people, and illegally converting them into pisciculture farms.

Without naming Sandeshkhali, the Chief Minister on Wednesday accused the BJP of attempting to create an atmosphere of tension in the state through 'false' propaganda.

“They do such things before every election. I do not want bloodshed. I do not indulge in injustice. If something happens beyond my knowledge, I do not support that,” the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee also launched a scathing attack against the Union government on the issue of Uniform Civil Code.

“Every religion has a different code. Even the tribal population has a separate religious code. Similarly, Hindus and Muslims have different religious codes. People get married according to that code. Now the BJP is talking about Uniform Civil Code. They want to dictate everything,” Banerjee alleged.