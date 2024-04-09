Live
Just In
Sandeshkhali tensed after attack on police camp
The attack happened late Monday night in which one constable was injured who was admitted to a local hospital. The cops have detained three persons concerning the attack.
Kolkata: Tension prevailed in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Tuesday after an attack on a police camp here.
Local police said that a group of miscreants, late Monday night, suddenly barged into a temporary police camp that was located at a flood centre in the Shitulia area at Sandeshkhali.
“The cops present there were caught by surprise and were beaten by the miscreants with rods and sticks. In that attack, one constable was injured and had to be shifted to a local hospital. He is undergoing treatment now,” said a police official.
On Tuesday morning, the police detained three persons as suspects involved in the attack. The police have also started a detailed investigation into the reason behind the sudden attack at the police camp.
The police were giving rounds in the area to prevent any escalation.