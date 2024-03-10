Sandeshkhali will turn around BJP’s fate in LS polls: Bengal LoP

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that Sandeshkhali would turn around the fate of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Sandeshkhali alone can change the equation in the entire Lok Sabha election. We are expecting a lead of at least one lakh votes from Sandeshkhali alone,” the LoP said while addressing a meeting organised by BJP in Sandeshkhali along with BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar.

Sandeshkhali has witnessed protests by local women against alleged sexual harassment and violence by a section of local Trinamool Congress leaders.

The LoP said that people in West Bengal will give a fitting reply to the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha polls. “The verdict will be farewell to the corrupt Trinamool Congress,” Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, Majumdar ridiculed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments frequently describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “outsider”.

“The Prime Minister is a genuine Bengali since he knows how to respect the women of Bengal,” Majumdar said.

Commenting on the Trinamool Congress list of Lok Sabha candidates, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya said that the state’s ruling party is an ideologically and politically bankrupt political force.