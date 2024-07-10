SC alimony order a befitting reply to those who gave primacy to Sharia

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling that a divorced Muslim woman is entitled to maintenance from her husband, saying that verdict is a befitting reply to those who "trampled the Constitution" by enacting a law to overrule an apex court judgement giving primacy to Sharia (Islamic law).

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the SC's historic ruling "reminds us that whenever the Congress has come to power, it has harmed the Constitution".

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the verdict corrected the historic mistake which the Rajiv Gandhi government had committed for the vote bank.

He said, "The characteristics of the Congress have not changed even today, even today it opposes the UCC and Triple Talaq law. Even today, if necessary steps are taken for women empowerment, then that too is opposed. Whether it is the incident with Swati Maliwal or the Sandeshkhali incident, the Congress remains silent on every issue."

Another BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi hailed the verdict and accused the Congress of putting the lives of women in darkness for the vote bank.

Triple Talaq activist and Vice Chairperson of Uttarakhand Women Commission Shayara Bano said that the ruling is in the favour of all Muslim women. "This will improve their financial condition and will also reduce triple talaq cases. Besides, the social status of Muslim women will also improve," said Bano, who herself is a victim of triple talaq.