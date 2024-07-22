SC confirms bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed and made absolute interim bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, in connection with the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Taking note of the fact that only seven of the 117 witnesses have been examined so far, a Bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant asked the trial court to expedite the pending proceedings.

Ordering interim bail granted earlier to be made absolute, the Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, directed Ashish Mishra to stay in Lucknow or Delhi only.

In September last year, the top court relaxed the bail condition of Ashish Mishra to stay in the national Capital considering the fact that his mother is admitted in a hospital in Delhi and his daughter also requires medical treatment.

However, it asked Mishra to not participate in any public function in Delhi or interact with the media in relation to any issue that is sub-judice.

The Supreme Court in January 2023 had imposed a slew of conditions while granting interim bail to Mishra.

It had ruled that Ashish Mishra would have to leave Uttar Pradesh (UP) within one week of his release; he cannot stay in UP or Delhi/NCR; he shall inform the court about his location; and any attempt by his family members or Mishra himself to influence witnesses would lead to cancellation of his bail.

The court added that Mishra would have to surrender his passport; he would not enter UP except to attend the trial proceedings; and, the prosecution, SIT, Informant or any family member of the victims of the crime would be at liberty to promptly inform the apex court of any incident of misuse of the concession of the interim bail.

In October 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri District's Tikunia in violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the UP Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated.