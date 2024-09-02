SC granted bail to Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case, subject to certain conditions

New Delhi: Bibhav Kumar was granted bail on Monday by the Supreme Court in the assault case against Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The Supreme Court granted Bibhav Kumar this relief subject to certain limitations. During the hearing of Vibhav Kumar's bail request, the Supreme Court made a significant statement.



According to the Supreme Court, the accused has been in jail for almost 100 days. As per the medical report, this was a simple injury. However, the Delhi Police rejected Bibhav's bail at the Supreme Court. According to the police, the presence of many key witnesses in this case is still awaited, and Bibhav has the ability to influence the evidence and witnesses. On this, the court said that we will keep such conditions so that he cannot do so.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court further stated that the records show that 51 witnesses are to be examined in court. The trial will take time. The Additional Solicitor General claims that the accused can influence key witnesses, according to the judge. He believes that bail should not be granted until the witnesses testify. We want to put such a condition that he cannot do so. If the accused tries to influence the witnesses, it will be considered a misuse of bail.

The Supreme Court granted bail with these conditions:

* Accused not to visit CM's residence.

* Immediate recording of important witness statements.

* The accused and people associated with him should not comment on the case.

•The accused should not be given any such position by which he can influence the case.

• Bibhav should not be appointed as CM's personal secretary or any such post.

• The leaders of the party (AAP) to which the accused is associated should not comment on this case.

• Court (to the police lawyer)- If the accused does not cooperate then you can file an application.

• The lower court should record the statements of important witnesses within 3 months.