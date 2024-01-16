Live
SC issues notice on PIL seeking creation of DNA data banks for unidentified dead and missing persons
New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking establishment of DNA data banks for unidentified dead and missing persons.
A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, sought response of the Union government, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), and others in the matter within a period of six weeks. The matter is likely to be heard by the apex court next on March 1.
The PIL, filed by advocate K.C. Jain, stated that around 40,000 unidentified or unclaimed dead bodies are found every year in the country and the DNA profiling of unidentified bodies can help match the missing persons and trace them.
"The absence of DNA profiling facility exacerbates the plight of over 300,000 missing individuals, particularly women and children, and hampers the identification of numerous unidentified corpses," the plea said.
In 2018, the Supreme Court had disposed of similar pleas after the Union government submitted that it will introduce a legislation for DNA profiling. However, it, in July 2023, withdrew the re-introduced DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill.
The PIL said that the withdrawal of the Bill by the government despite its assurance perpetuates the current state of ambiguity and non-action, regarding missing persons and unidentified bodies.