Live
- I-T Dept conducts raids at Rajasthan minister's office
- Men’s ODI WC: Worked much harder on my fitness, wicket-keeping, says KL Rahul
- Modi cancels visit to poll-bound Mizoram, Cong takes a jibe
- UltraTech to expand capacity by 21.9 mtpa investing Rs 13Kcr
- SC names 5-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas against electoral bonds scheme
- Karwa Chauth 2023 Puja Vidhi: Rituals to follow from morning to night, samagri and everything you need to know
- J&K cricketer banned from all BCCI tournaments for two years for alleged age fudging
- Govt notifies minimum export price of $800 per metric tonne on onion
- Ration distribution scam: Arrested Kolkata bizman remanded to judicial custody till Nov 11
- New flyover linking highway with Mumbai Airport takes shape
Just In
SC names 5-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas against electoral bonds scheme
The Supreme Court has notified the composition of a five-judge Constitution bench which will hear a batch of petitions filed against the electoral bonds scheme.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has notified the composition of a five-judge Constitution bench which will hear a batch of petitions filed against the electoral bonds scheme.
As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra will take up the matter for hearing on October 31.
On October 16, the Supreme Court had decided to refer the pleas to a five-judge Constitution bench in view of the importance of the issue raised having regard to Article 145(4) of the Constitution.
The batch of pleas challenges the electoral bonds scheme introduced by the Centre through amendments made to the Finance Act of 2017, alleging that the scheme has opened doors to unchecked funding for political parties.
An electoral bond can be purchased by any individual, company, firm or association of persons provided the person or body is an Indian citizen or is incorporated or established in India. These bonds are issued specifically for the purpose of contributing funds to political parties.