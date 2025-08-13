Live
- BJP condemns house arrests of leaders amid temple controversy, patriotic march
- Rs. 300 cr sanctioned for welfare hostels: Dola
- Muffakham Jah College holds Commencement Day ceremony
- Phone-tapping case: Stung by aspersions, KTR slaps legal notice on Bandi
- Bandi Sanjay orders swift action on freedom fighters’ pensions and enemy properties
- Har Ghar Tiranga rally strengthens patriotism among people
- Indian Ports Bill, a much-needed step towards port development: MP
- AGPL achieves a significant feat by berthing deepest-drafted vessel
- Rs 48 lakh handed over to loan app victims
- Community support plays a key role in fighting against drug menace
SC orders CBI probe into murder of TG lawyer-couple
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the 2021 killing of lawyer...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the 2021 killing of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani in Peddapalli district, observing that the case requires further investigation.
A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a plea filed by Rao's father, Gattu Kishan Rao, who sought a CBI inquiry. He challenged the Telangana High Court's 2021 order disposing of his plea to transfer the investigation on the ground that the investigation was complete.
The petitioner alleged that the offence was committed due to prior enmity, as the couple was pursuing a matter to expose certain persons. He also claimed that the investigation was not conducted properly despite the availability of a video in which one of the victims implicated another person, who was not made an accused.