SC orders CBI probe into murder of TG lawyer-couple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the 2021 killing of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani in Peddapalli district, observing that the case requires further investigation.

A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh was hearing a plea filed by Rao's father, Gattu Kishan Rao, who sought a CBI inquiry. He challenged the Telangana High Court's 2021 order disposing of his plea to transfer the investigation on the ground that the investigation was complete.

The petitioner alleged that the offence was committed due to prior enmity, as the couple was pursuing a matter to expose certain persons. He also claimed that the investigation was not conducted properly despite the availability of a video in which one of the victims implicated another person, who was not made an accused.