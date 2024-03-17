Live
Just In
SC to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain's bail plea on Monday
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will deliver on Monday its verdict on the regular bail petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
In January this year, a Bench headed by Justice Bela M. Trivedi reserved its judgment in the matter after hearing the oral arguments advanced by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain and Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The Bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, will also deliver its verdict on a plea filed by Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, the other co-accused in the case.
Satyendar Jain is currently out on interim medical bail.
The apex court had initially granted Jain interim relief in May last year for six weeks but the same was extended from time to time.
The AAP leader had moved the Supreme Court seeking bail against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his regular bail plea.
In April 2023, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain stating that the applicant was an influential person and can tamper with evidence.