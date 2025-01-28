School Bus Driver Gets Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case After Father Cites 'Misunderstanding'

The Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a 25-year-old school bus driver who faced sexual assault allegations involving a six-year-old student, after the complainant's father revealed the case stemmed from a misunderstanding. The father clarified that his daughter's discomfort, initially prompting the complaint, was later diagnosed as a urinary tract infection.

The case, registered in Pune last February, took a significant turn when the minor's father provided a sworn statement before a magistrate, explicitly stating that neither he nor his daughter held any grievance against the accused. Defense attorneys Sudip Pasbola and Piyush Toshnival presented this statement to the court, along with claims that the accused wasn't even driving the bus on the day in question.

While the prosecution contested the bail application by presenting statements from other student passengers confirming the driver's presence that day, the High Court found no explicit mention of harassment in the sworn testimonies of both the child and her father. Based on these statements, the court observed that the prosecution's case appeared unlikely to withstand legal scrutiny.

The court's decision to grant anticipatory bail reflected its careful consideration of the father's clarification and the absence of specific harassment allegations in the sworn statements, despite the serious nature of the initial complaint.