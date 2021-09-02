Scindia urges KCR's help on airport issues

New Delhi : Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, seeking his personal intervention in expediting various matters for strengthening aviation infrastructure in the state.

Scindia said the issue of extension of period of Concession Agreement for Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL) dated December 20, 2004 was executed between Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India and HIAL for development, construction, operation and maintenance of the airport.

In terms of the Clause 13.7.1 of CA, HIAL requested extension of its concession period for another 30 years beyond the initial 30 years, i.e., till 23.03.2068.

The Union Minister called upon the State government to re-examine the request of HIAL for extension of the period of Concession Agreement and furnish its recommendations to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Scindia also underscored the issue of operationalisation of Warangal airport and its inclusion under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik).

He mentioned that Warangal airport was within 150 km aerial distance of HIAL and can be developed with mutually agreeable solution, to be explored by State government with HIAL and Airports Authority of India (AAI).