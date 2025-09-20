  • Menu
Scuffle erupts during IPhone 17 sale in Mumbai, cops use force

MUMBAI: Sale of the new series of iPhones started on Friday, with excited customers queuing up outside the country's first Apple Store since early hours and even indulging in a scuffle before its opening. Like with the launch of any new model, excited customers started queuing up outside the store at the Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district in the wee hours.

