Second Batch Of Over 1,800 Pilgrims Begins Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security

The second batch of pilgrims has departed from the Jammu base camp amid tight security for the sacred Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. On Saturday, June 29, more than 1,800 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp to begin their journey.



Earlier that day, the first batch of pilgrims had set out from the twin base camps in Baltal and Nunwan, embarking on their journey to the shrine located at an altitude of 3,880 meters.

The Yatra commenced on June 29 via two routes: the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter, steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal.

In the first two days of the annual Amarnath Yatra, at least 30,000 pilgrims have already completed their pilgrimage.

Stringent security measures have been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra. Thousands of security personnel from the police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and other paramilitary forces have been deployed along the route, with aerial surveillance also in place.

The 52-day pilgrimage is set to conclude on August 19.

Meanwhile, the central public sector undertaking ONGC has established two 100-bed hospitals at the twin Amarnath base camps in Kashmir, announcing that these facilities will continue to operate even after the annual Yatra concludes.

In 2023, more than 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine.