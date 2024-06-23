Section 144 imposed in Miyapur and Chandanagar following land dispute tensions

The Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mahanty, has issued orders to impose Section 144 in the city's Miyapur and Chandanagar police stations. This measure will be in effect until midnight on the 29th of this month.

The decision to impose Section 144 comes after tensions erupted in Miyapur over a land dispute. On Saturday, a group of women attempted to put up huts on government lands in the suburbs of the capital, leading to a tense situation. The police had to resort to lathi charge to stop the attempt of approximately 2,000 people to build huts on about 525 acres of land in survey number 100, 101 near Miyapur Prashant Nagar of Serilingampally Constituency.

The situation escalated when the group started pelting stones at the police, turning the area into a battlefield. In light of these events, Section 144 was imposed on Sunday to maintain law and order in the area.