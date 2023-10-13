  • Menu
Security beefed up around mosques in Gurugram

Police in Gurugram on Friday beefed up security around mosques and other religious establishments to maintain law and order situation in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Gurugram: Police in Gurugram on Friday beefed up security around mosques and other religious establishments to maintain law and order situation in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the police, a substantial police force was deployed on the streets of Gurugram to keep vigil during the Friday prayers.

Security was also increased in sensitive areas, as well as markets.

"In view of the escalating violence in Israel as a precautionary measure, several police deployments have been ensured across the district. Necessary direction has been given to concerned area DCPs and station house officers to keep vigil on anti-social elements and ensure peace across the district," said a senior police officer.

