Live
- IIT Madras' new tech to generate electricity from both tidal & wind sources
- Jolt to Cong in Telangana as senior leader quits
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
Just In
Security beefed up around mosques in Gurugram
Highlights
Police in Gurugram on Friday beefed up security around mosques and other religious establishments to maintain law and order situation in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Gurugram: Police in Gurugram on Friday beefed up security around mosques and other religious establishments to maintain law and order situation in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
According to the police, a substantial police force was deployed on the streets of Gurugram to keep vigil during the Friday prayers.
Security was also increased in sensitive areas, as well as markets.
"In view of the escalating violence in Israel as a precautionary measure, several police deployments have been ensured across the district. Necessary direction has been given to concerned area DCPs and station house officers to keep vigil on anti-social elements and ensure peace across the district," said a senior police officer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS