Security Forces Arrest Two Terrorist Associates In North Kashmir's Sopore

In a significant development, security forces arrested two terrorist associates in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore, North Kashmir, on Saturday evening.

According to official sources, the arrests were made during a coordinated search operation conducted by a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army's 32 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the 92nd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation took place in the Yarbugh locality of the Rafiabad area in Sopore.

During the operation, the team recovered a pistol, five 9mm rounds of ammunition, two grenades, and cash amounting to ₹10,600 from the possession of the individuals.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rashid Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, and Sajid Ismail Haroo, both residents of Arwani in the Anantnag district.

This operation marks another success in the ongoing efforts by security forces to combat terrorism and ensure peace in the region. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the extent of their involvement in terror-related activities and any potential links to larger networks.