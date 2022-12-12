Seed Farm In Aluva In Kerala Announced As First Carbon Neutral Farm In India

Kerala has achieved numerous achievements over the last ten years. Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala, once more proclaimed the state seed farm in Aluva as the nation's first carbon-neutral seed farm on Saturday, December 10. The state ofhas achieved numerous achievements over the last ten years., chief minister of Kerala, once more proclaimed the state seed farm in Aluva as the nation's first carbon-neutral seed farm on Saturday, December 10.



The state seed farm, which is part of the Agricultural Department, became carbon-neutral after drastically cutting its carbon emissions, which helped to preserve the environment. The CM stated that although the seed farm, which is located at Thuruthu in Aluva, purchased 213 tonnes total last year, it only produced 43 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The seed farm has acquired more than 170 tonnes more carbon than was emitted, helping it to become known as the first carbon-neutral seed farm in the nation.

The CM continued by saying that although Kerala strives to become self-sufficient in food, it is equally crucial to plan for maintaining ecological balance. According to studies, the agriculture industry is responsible for up to 30% of greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon-neutral agricultural methods can stop the same thing from happening, which will also control climate change.

Meanwhile, the state has previously adopted strategies to reduce carbon emissions, and a net zero carbon emission target has also been set for 2050. Such activities will have a favourable effect on the environment and maintain its cleanliness over time.