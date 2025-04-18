'Seek & destroy' ops for hiding terrorists in J&K’s Poonch enters 5th day

Jammu: The anti-terrorist operation by security forces in J&K's Poonch district entered its 5th day on Friday.

Officials said the search continued in Poonch’s Lasana forest belt, where terrorists are believed to be hiding.

The operation, launched by the Romeo Force of the Army's counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), follows a brief encounter earlier this week with Romeo Force personnel near Lasana village, which lies along the Poonch–Jammu National Highway.

One security personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off large sections of the forest area and are conducting intensive searches using aerial surveillance and ground units.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, B.S. Tuti, confirmed that the region has witnessed a resurgence in militant activity in recent years.

"For the last one and a half to two years, Poonch has been grappling with a fresh wave of militancy," the IGP said, adding that a coordinated action plan has been put in place with the Army to neutralise the threat.

"We have identified several areas of concern. Our teams are on the job, and results will be visible soon," he said.

On March 23, a group of 5 Pakistani terrorists was spotted in Sanyal village of Kathua, barely 4 km from the international border.

A police team immediately reached Sanyal village and engaged the terrorists in a gunfight.

The terrorists escaped to Safiyan Jakhole village, but the police team again engaged the terrorists in a gunfight.

Two terrorists were killed in that encounter, while four policemen were martyred, and the DSP, Border, and three other policemen were injured.

Joint forces started a ‘seek & search’ operation in the area.

Later, the area of the operation was extended to higher reaches of Kathua and Rajouri districts.

A brief exchange of gunfire occurred between the terrorists and the joint forces in the Billawar area of Kathua district. Since then, the operation to trace terrorists continues, while the Poonch operation was started five days ago.



