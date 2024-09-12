Senior citizens elated over Centre's move to expand Rs 5 lakh health cover for all aged 70 and above

New Delhi: As the Modi government approved the health coverage of Rs 5 lakh for all senior citizens aged 70 and above, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), this has made the elderly population a happier and relieved lot.

The AB PM-JAY is set to benefit 4.5 crore families with six crore senior citizens and importantly, there is no income bar for availing benefits.

The scheme has been extended to all, regardless of their income.

IANS spoke to several senior citizens based in Greater Noida to understand the impact of the scheme, touted as a game-changer for people in their twilight years.

All of them welcomed the move and lauded the Modi government for being 'extra considerate' towards them, with enthusiasm and excitement palpable in their eyes.

All of them expressed happiness over the fact that from now onwards they won't have to worry about hefty hospital expenses and can now avail of medical facilities, free of cost.

Asha Devi, a Greater Noida resident, commended the move and thanked the Modi government for bringing them under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Lakhu Devi told IANS that they welcome the Centre's move to include all the elderly above 70 years under PM-JAY and said that they are very happy about it.

Ashok Kumar, another native of Greater Noida, praised the Modi government for its unwavering service to the downtrodden and poor population.

"It's a very good decision. Now, we would get treatment at hospitals, even if we don't have money," he told IANS.

Notably, the AB PM-JAY is the world's largest health assurance scheme, providing health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family every year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to about 55 crore people.

With the government expanding the ambit of PM-JAY, the senior citizens above 70 years, who are getting benefits of other public health insurance schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will have the option to either continue with it or opt for the Ayushman Bharat.

Also, those who are covered under private health insurance policies will be eligible to avail benefits under the AB PM-JAY.