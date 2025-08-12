  • Menu
Senior doctor held for misbehaving with woman patient

A 75-year-old retired government doctor was arrested on Tuesday for misbehaving with a woman patient when she came for treatment at his private clinic here, police said.

The accused, P N Raghavan, was arrested following a complaint by a 23-year-old patient who had sought treatment for an ailment at his clinic in Murikkumbuzha in Pala in this district, on Monday.

The complaint alleged that the doctor misbehaved with the victim under the pretext of treatment. A team of personnel from Pala police Station arrested him, police added.

