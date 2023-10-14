Serious about dust pollution, teams inspected 1,108 construction sites: Delhi govt

New Delhi: With the air quality dipping in the national capital region, the Delhi government on Saturday said that the AAP-led government is serious about the dust pollution and teams have inspected construction sites under anti-dust campaign.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that 1,108 construction sites have been inspected by teams under the Anti Dust Campaign in the city.

“At the same time, notices or challans were issued to 21 sites, and fines of Rs 8.35 lakh were imposed for violation of guidelines issued at construction sites,” he said, adding that 591 teams from 13 departments i.e. DDA, MCD, DPCC, DCB, Jal Board, DSIIDC, PWD, Revenue, Delhi Metro, CPWD, NDMC, etc. have been formed under the anti-dust campaign.

Rai said that the teams are instructed to constantly inspect sites and maintain vigil.

“It's necessary to follow all 14 anti-dust norms on construction sites, otherwise, strict action will be taken against violators,” the Minister said.

"In order to reduce the pollution in Delhi during the winter season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan on September 29 and on the basis of that, the concerned departments have started to implement it on the ground,” he said.

He also said that the government has launched the Green War Room, from where the government is monitoring the situation in the city.

“The Delhi government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people. The government is running many campaigns to reduce pollution such as anti-dust campaign, spraying of bio decomposer, water sprinkling campaign with mobile anti-smog gun etc,” Rai added.

He also said that the teams are constantly visiting construction sites and these teams will ensure that the construction guidelines are followed there.

“It's mandatory to implement 14 norms on construction sites. The campaign was launched on October 7 and will run till 7 November. If any site refuses to follow the rules of dust control, action will be taken against it as per law,” he said, adding that according to the NGT guidelines, a fine will be imposed for violation of the rule on the construction sites.

“If there is a severe violation then the construction site will be shut," he said.

He also directed the officials of the Environment Department to take daily reports from the teams regarding the Anti Dust Campaign.

Rai also appealed the people of Delhi that if they find any irregularities in the construction or demolition work, then they should complain about it on the Green Delhi App.