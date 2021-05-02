Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from Monday

Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from Monday
x

Seven-day lockdown in Haryana from Monday

Highlights

To break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday announced a weeklong lockdown starting Monday

Chandigarh: To break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday announced a weeklong lockdown starting Monday.

State Home and Health Minister Anil Vij announced the decision to impose "complete lockdown" in a tweet.

Earlier, the government had ordered weekend lockdown in nine districts -- Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad -- that would end at 5 am on Monday.

Haryana had reported 13,588 new Covid cases and 125

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X