Seven in custody for stealing SIM cards, cables from BSNL's Sabarimala office

The Kerala Police have taken seven people into custody for breaking into the BSNL office at the famed Sabarimala temple premises.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have taken seven people into custody for breaking into the BSNL office at the famed Sabarimala temple premises.

Even as the two-month long annual temple festival begins in November, the temple opens every month during the first few days of every Malayalam month. It was a plumber who first noticed some people running away from the BSNL office at Sharamkuthy.

Later it was found out that SIM cards and cables were stolen from the office.

Incidentally, this BSNL office functions only when the temple located at a hillock opens for its monthly 'pujas', when pilgrims arrive.

The loss of properties was reported by the BSNL officials and the police quickly acted . Seven people have been taken into custody and the questioning was on.

