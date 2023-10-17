Live
- Huge opportunities in chemical industry
- Modi chairs high-level meeting to assess progress of Gaganyaan mission
- Ohmkar’s ‘Mansion 24’ pre-release event highlights
- Badshah: Eager to discover India's future rap icons with 'MTV Hustle 03'
- Bat genes may play vital role in beating Covid, cancer: Study
- Portal launched for first time voters in Lucknow
- NSEZ and IDEMIA India Foundation collaborate to enhance health and well-being for NSEZ workers
- Brazil's Rio Negro river registers lowest water level since 1902
- Daily Forex Rates (17-10-2023)
- AP High Court adjourns YS Jagan's petition in Kodi Kathi case for six weeks
Just In
Seven in custody for stealing SIM cards, cables from BSNL's Sabarimala office
The Kerala Police have taken seven people into custody for breaking into the BSNL office at the famed Sabarimala temple premises.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police have taken seven people into custody for breaking into the BSNL office at the famed Sabarimala temple premises.
Even as the two-month long annual temple festival begins in November, the temple opens every month during the first few days of every Malayalam month. It was a plumber who first noticed some people running away from the BSNL office at Sharamkuthy.
Later it was found out that SIM cards and cables were stolen from the office.
Incidentally, this BSNL office functions only when the temple located at a hillock opens for its monthly 'pujas', when pilgrims arrive.
The loss of properties was reported by the BSNL officials and the police quickly acted . Seven people have been taken into custody and the questioning was on.