Just In
SFI activists protest over Sambhal killings
New Delhi: Several students of the All India Students’ Association and the Students’ Federation of India of Jawaharlal Nehru University were detained by police on Tuesday from outside Uttar Pradesh Bhavan while they were protesting over the Sambhal killings.
According to a statement, the student activists staged a demonstration outside the UP Bhavan against violent clashes in Sambhal on Sunday. Three people were killed and scores of others, including around 20 security personnel and four personnel of the administration, were injured as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque clashed with police in the Kot area of Sambhal.
Delhi Police sources said more than 12 students were detained. “A delegation of students, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Dhananjay and SFI vice-president Arif Siddiqui, marched from Udyog Bhawan metro station toward UP Bhawan, where they were detained,” the AISA-SFI statement said.