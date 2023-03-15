SGT University opens Advanced Study Institute of Asia
SGT University inaugurated the Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA), an autonomous centre that will work with academic bodies of the university while pursuing research of its own.
Najeeb Jung, at the inauguration event, said that the institute is a big achievement of SGT University and will provide an excellent opportunity for its students to pursue advanced scientific research. He added that "The world is a sea of knowledge, and with ASIA, students will get the opportunity to explore and learn more about it."
According to Ram Bahadur Rai, "Asia makes up one-third of the world and sixty percent of its population. This makes it important for countries in Asia to organize, share their ideas, and do collaborative research to become future leaders in technological advancement." In a moment of brevity, he also remarked on how he would want 'Asia Day' to be celebrated on the 6th of August, to mark the tragedy of the Hiroshima-Nagasaki