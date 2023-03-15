SGT University opens Advanced Study Institute of Asia

GT University inaugurated the Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA), an autonomous centre that will work with academic bodies of the university while pursuing research of its own. Padma Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chancellor of SGT University, inaugurated the institute. Smt. Madhupreet Kaur Chawla and Shri Manmohan Singh Chawla, Chairperson and Managing Trustee respectively, also graced the event. ASIA will be chaired by Dr. Najeeb Jung, an energy expert and erudite scholar of Urdu who also served as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Indu Bhushan, a well-known public health expert and former CEO of Ayushman Bharat, will also serve as the institute's vice chairperson. The former CEO and MD of Deutsche Bank, Sandhya Vasudevan, as well as Rajat Nag, the former MD of the Asian Development Bank, will also be a part of ASIA.





Najeeb Jung, at the inauguration event, said that the institute is a big achievement of SGT University and will provide an excellent opportunity for its students to pursue advanced scientific research. He added that "The world is a sea of knowledge, and with ASIA, students will get the opportunity to explore and learn more about it."





According to Ram Bahadur Rai, "Asia makes up one-third of the world and sixty percent of its population. This makes it important for countries in Asia to organize, share their ideas, and do collaborative research to become future leaders in technological advancement." In a moment of brevity, he also remarked on how he would want 'Asia Day' to be celebrated on the 6th of August, to mark the tragedy of the Hiroshima-Nagasaki