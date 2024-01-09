Live
- Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Surenderpal Singh Resigns Following Defeat In Karanpur Bypoll
- AP BJP Yuva Morcha stages hunger strike for job calendar
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Announces January 22 As A Statewide Holiday For Ram Temple Inauguration
- 50 families join in Congress in Kadiri
- Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Exploiting Ram Temple Inauguration For Electoral Gains
- Himachal High Court dismisses DGP Kundu’s plea on removal from post
- Paritala Sriram criticises YSRCP govt. says need for TDP government
- WhatsApp working on new 'Meta Verified' option for businesses
- Delhi court allows NewsClick HR to turn approver in UAPA case
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends assistance of TDP activist in Mantralayam
Just In
Shah to inaugurate Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project on Jan 20
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project in Guwahati on January 20, said Assam minister for urban development Ashok Singhal.
Guwahati : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project in Guwahati on January 20, said Assam minister for urban development Ashok Singhal.
He told reporters on Tuesday about Shah’s upcoming visit and also took stock of the project. A development project called the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification is now being built at Pan Bazaar area in the Guwahati city.
The minister Ashok Singhal paid a visit to the project site which is located on the Guwahati Commissioner of Police's former bungalow. He reviewed the progress of the project.
The riverfront project will encompass 1.2 km from the old Kamrup District Commissioner Bungalow to Kacharighat area. There will be a park, places to relax, eat, places to host cultural events, and much more in this area.