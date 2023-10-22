Sharif returns home after 4 years

Islamabad: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned home on Saturday on a special flight after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK to head his party and try to secure a record fourth term in the general elections expected to be held in January. Wearing a light blue kurta pyjama, a maroon muffler and a black coat, the 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the 'Umeed-e-Pakistan' chartered plane at around 1:30 pm local time.

On his arrival, Sharif's legal team met him and took his signature on some legal documents to be submitted to the Islamabad High Court as part of the bail process approved by the court on October 19. Authorities at the airport also took his biometrics. The PML-N supremo's legal team includes former law minister Azam Tarar. Later he left for Lahore in the same flight to address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, the site where the All-India Muslim League passed the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940 - the first official call for a separate and independent homeland for the Muslims of British India.