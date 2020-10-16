Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder shot dead

Chandigarh: Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh, who had fought against terrorism for years, was shot dead by two unidentified men in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. He and his family had been on terrorists' hit list for years.

Sources claim the 62-year-old was attacked inside his home and took five bullets. Balwinder Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, sources added.

"Singh was murdered today. Two people were involved in the attack, one of whom went up to his house and shot him. We have filed a case and it is being investigated," Senior Superintendent of Police Tarn Taran Dhruman Nimbale said.

The security provided by the state government to Mr Singh, known for fighting and surviving numerous attacks by terrorists on his home between 1990 and 1991, had been removed a year ago on the recommendation of the local police. Balwinder Singh had even erected bunkers on the roof of his house.

According to a government citation, Singh and his family had survived a particularly deadly attack by at least 200 terrorists in September 1990. Singh, his brother and their wives fought off the terrorists - who had sophisticated weapons - for five hours using their pistols and sten guns provided by the government.

The terrorists finally retreated in the face of their resistance, the citation adds. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in 1993.

The bravery displayed by Singh and his family had earned them international acclaim.