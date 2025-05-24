Shiv Sena fully backs EAM Jaishankar's remarks on terrorism: Krishna Hegde

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde on Saturday extended strong support to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s recent remarks on terrorism, stating that his statements echo the sentiments of 140 crore Indians. Hegde emphasised that the Shiv Sena fully agrees with Jaishankar’s stand and stands firmly behind him.

EAM Jaishankar, while speaking in Germany, reaffirmed India’s unwavering stance against terrorism, asserting that the country maintains a policy of zero tolerance and will never yield to nuclear blackmail. He also referred to cross-border links to the recent Pahalgam massacre.

Speaking to IANS, Krishna Hegde said, “The statement made by EAM Jaishankar in Germany is absolutely correct. Any steps concerning Pakistan must be taken with careful consideration. During Operation Sindoor, India acted in self-defence, targeting an area where two to three hundred terrorists and their families were based. This location served as a hub for terrorist activity and training. India did not initiate a war but exercised its right to self-defence, which is a sovereign right of every nation. Shiv Sena fully supports the EAM’s remark.”

Hegde further commented on the recent turbulence experienced by an IndiGo flight.

“The pilot and crew of IndiGo Airlines deserve praise for saving the lives of all passengers under extremely challenging conditions. Even during turbulence, snow was reportedly falling on the aircraft, yet they remained courageous. It is shameful that Pakistan did not allow the civilian flight to make an emergency landing. Such inhumane behaviour must be condemned, and action should be taken. Pakistan is still reeling from the damage inflicted on its airbase by India and has taken this step out of fear,” he added.

Further speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, Hegde said, “The Prime Minister’s leadership in chairing the NITI Aayog meeting is commendable. NITI Aayog plays a crucial role in reviewing and evaluating the government’s ongoing initiatives aimed at benefiting the poor, farmers, women, and youth. It is vital to assess these schemes and identify future steps for the nation’s progress. Discussions around expanding infrastructure and boosting development are essential. The Prime Minister’s active involvement in these matters is a positive sign for the country.”

Addressing Congress’ 'Jai Hind Sabha' planned across the country from May 24 to May 31, Hegde criticised the party’s earlier stance.

"The statements made by Congress leaders prior to Operation Sindoor were unfortunate. Even after the operation, leaders like Imran Masood, Ajay Rai, and Pawan Khera appeared to side with Pakistan and belittled the Indian Army's efforts. The 'Jai Hind Sabha' they are now organising is nothing more than a publicity stunt. If they genuinely cared about national interest, they would have supported the government and the armed forces. Their actions are a facade, and the public has seen through it," he concluded.








