Shivraj Singh Chouhan ruled MP for 18 yrs like Kans Mama: Priyanka

Bhopal: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Thursday that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called himself ‘mama’ (maternal uncle), but he ruled the state for 18 years like ‘Kans Mama’.

Addressing a poll rally in Chitrakoot Assembly of Satna district, the Congress leader said whenever people of Madhya Pradesh would demand a job, Chouhan would say “don’t worry, your mama is here. Scams are happening here every day and CM would keep saying that mama will settle the things. The way he ruined the future of youths, it means, he is Kans Mama.”

Intensifying her attack on CM Chouhan, the Congress leader said that he (Chouhan) did not feel the pain of women for 18 years of his government and when the elections came near, he was trying to present himself as a ‘well wisher’ of the women.

“Were women in Madhya Pradesh living happily for the last 18 years? Was there no financial crisis before the election came? Then why did he not credit money on bank accounts of the women before the election. At least 17 women are being raped every day in Madhya Pradesh, and CM would say Mama is here. What kind of CM is he?” Priyanka asked during the rally.

She also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of affecting the future of youths of the country by selling all government industries to his close industrialists. “He calls himself a fakir, but he sold out all government industries to his close friend. Instead, he would say that the Congress has done nothing for the country. If the Congress did nothing, then what are you selling?” she asked.

She asserted that instead of making the politicians responsible for their duties, the people have started treating the Prime Minister as ‘god’.

“You have set a wrong precedent by treating the PM as god. Earlier, people used to scold no matter how big their leader is. I used to go with my father (Rajiv Gandhi) and people used to scold him if commitments were not fulfilled. Today, the people treat the PM like a god. You have to change this attitude.”