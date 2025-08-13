Shri Sitaram Sinku, Addl. Member (Production Units), Railway Board Visits Rail Coach Factory

Kapurthala 13th August 2025: Shri Sitaram Sinku , Addl. Member (Production Units ), Railway Board, today visited Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala .

On arrival at RCF, Shri Sinku inspected the coach manufacturing processes in the workshop. He examined manufacturing of various types of coaches especially Vande Bharat etc. being made by RCF, besides inspecting the coach shells in Shell Assembly Shop. He also examined manufacturing of shell components in CNC Machines , Press and other machines. He praised RCF infrastructure for speedy manufacturing of coaches and also gave valuable tips in the process.





Later, a presentation on RCF was made before him elaborating on production output and manufacturing of new types of coaches in RCF in the current financial year. Sh. Sinku held an elaborate meeting with Shri S S Mishra , General Manager and Senior Officers on core issues and he assured of full support from Railway Board. In the meeting, he advised RCF to follow the best practices to enhance the quality of coaches to the ultimate satisfaction of the passengers . He also appreciated RCF for the record production of 2102 coaches in the financial year 2024-25.





Sh. Sitaram Sinku also held meeting with recognized Union / Associations of RCF in which he stressed upon the importance of cordial relations between unions and administration and at the same time reaching out to them to cooperate in increasing the production of coaches .