Shubhanshu adjusting to life on Earth, says father

Lucknow: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian astronaut who along with three others returned recently from a successful space mission, is in Houston in the US, as he readjusts to life on Earth, his father said on Thursday.

Shukla, or “Shux”, his call sign among colleagues and nickname for friends, splashed down on Earth on Tuesday after 18 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He is the first Indian on the ISS and the second after legendary Rakesh Sharma to venture into space.

Right now, he is in Houston. His wife Kamna, and their six-year-old son, Kiash, are already there. Accord-ing to an official statement quoting Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Shukla and the three other astronauts of the mission will remain in quarantine until July 23 to complete medical and re-adaptation procedures.

“From the 24th, they will begin discussions with ISRO. Debriefings with Axiom and NASA will follow,” he added.

“He (Shubhanshu) said he is under excellent care; (it) is required for him to readjust to life on Earth. His wife and son are there too,” Shambhu Dayal, Shukla’s father, told PTI in Lucknow.

“During our telephonic conversation, Shubhanshu appeared excited at the accomplishment that means so much for the country.”

Shukla’s wife, Kamna Shukla, said, “We are in Houston and we have already met him.

He is with us. ‘Homecoming has happened.’” Shukla’s father said the family in Lucknow was overwhelmed by the public response to Shubhanshu’s achievement and they are eager to welcome him.

“It will take a while (to come to Lucknow)...but, of course, whenever he comes there would be big celebration,” he said.

“But to tell you the truth. These days every moment is celebration time for us; the entire locality is rejoic-ing with us. He is the toast of the nation. And his arrival here would only accentuate our happiness in-dex,” he added, his pride unmistakable.

The excitement is equally palpable at Shukla’s alma mater, City Montessori School (CMS), where stu-dents and staff are preparing to honour their star alumnus.

“I am like super motivated now for a career as an astronaut. I think space is going to be the latest fad among young, all thanks to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, our illustrious senior,” Aarav Singh Chauhan, a Class XII student at CMS, told PTI.

CMS Communications Head Rishi Khanna said the entire school community was proud of the astro-naut’s historic journey.