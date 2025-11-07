Singh Deo opens Lathor-Turekela 33 KV line

Patnagarh: The Lathor-Turekela 33 KV line under TPWODL’s CAPEX scheme was inaugurated at Lathor in Bolangir district on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo was the chief guest and his wife, Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, was the guest of honor.

“This line will bring stable electricity to thousands of homes, energise local enterprises and light the path for Western Odisha’s growth,” said K V Singh Deo in a post on X. Built at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore, this link line can provide electricity up to 19 km.

Others present on the occasion were Patnagarh Sub-Collector Sunil Meher, Titlagarh Executive Engineer Binayak Raut, Tata Power’s Superintendent Engineer Ashish Kumar Panda and journalist Abhay Tripathi .

The officials promised to work continuously to solve the electricity problem in the area. A large number of people and BJP workers attended the programme.