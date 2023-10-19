Sisodia gets nod from Delhi court for development projects in Patparganj using MLA funds

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (MLA) Manish Sisodia on Thursday received permission from a Delhi court to carry out various development projects in Patparganj using MLA funds.

Right after the court's approval, letters were sent to all the relevant departments, ensuring that development work in Patparganj commence promptly.

Several development projects are in the pipeline, including road reconstruction, construction of pipelines and streets in various areas, and the installation of benches in residential societies and parks within the legislative assembly constituency.

Under the Chief Minister's Road Reconstruction Scheme, Sisodia has requested the Urban Development Minister for the reconstruction of all the damaged roads in Tarang, Priyadarshini Apartments, and AMS Apartments in Patparganj.

Along with this, he has also demanded the construction of new pipelines and streets in Mandawali, Chandar Vihar, Fazalpur Extension, School Block, Unchepar, and West Vinod Nagar D-Block.

The letter addressed to the relevant department, states that the roads and pipelines in the colonies are in very poor condition, and they get submerged during the rainy season, they are uneven and there are no drainage pipelines for rainwater in the entire colony.

"Currently, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has completed the work of laying sewer and water supply lines and most of the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are in contact with this office for the construction of roads and pipelines.

"Therefore, the development work in these colonies should be completed immediately before the monsoon season so that the problems of the residents in the area can be reduced," the letter states.

Sisodia has also requested the installation of 200+ benches, considering the convenience of people in all 52 residential societies of the legislative assembly, including 28 parks in his constituency.

On the demand of the people in the legislative assembly, Sisodia has requested the relevant department officials to prepare badminton courts in Manas Apartments, Nirmaan Apartments, Aakash Darshan Apartments, Navkunj Apartments, and Aakash Bharati Apartments.

In addition, he has asked for the installation of two boom barriers in Pocket-F, Mayur Vihar Phase-2 from a security perspective.

In his letter, Sisodia urged all the relevant departments and officials to expedite these development projects and provide information on the matter promptly.