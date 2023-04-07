  • Menu
SIT to probe illegal lease of minority religious property in J&K

The J&K government has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the illegal lease of temple properties in Kashmir.

Jammu: The J&K government has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the illegal lease of temple properties in Kashmir.

Officials said that a letter addressed to all the 10 deputy commissioners in the Valley has directed them to probe the illegal lease of temple properties and the nexus involved therein.

"The deputy commissioners will furnish an updated inventory of such properties within one week.

"The inventory should include updated details of religious minority properties, including temples, Gurudwaras and others," officials said.

The officials added that the directions received from the Lt. Governor's secretariat in this regard have been communicated to all the deputy commissioners by the divisional commissioner (Kashmir).

