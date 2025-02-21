  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Sitharaman visits Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop

Sitharaman visits Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop
x
Highlights

On the second day of her visit to Teerthraj Prayagraj, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman worshipped at Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop located in the Sangam area, alongside Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

Mahakumbh Nagar: On the second day of her visit to Teerthraj Prayagraj, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman worshipped at Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop located in the Sangam area, alongside Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

Highlighting the significance of Akshayvat in Sanatan tradition, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this holy site has been a centre of faith for devotees throughout eternity. Akshayvat is recognised as a symbol of indestructible and unbroken Sanatan consciousness. It is serving as a source of spiritual energy, where devotees have found spiritual peace in every era.

During her visit to Saraswati Koop, she worshipped Goddess Saraswati, the presiding deity of learning and knowledge, and expressed wishes for the intellectual advancement of the country. On this occasion, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi remarked that this historical heritage of Prayagraj is significant not only from a religious perspective but also as evidence of the deep roots of Indian culture and Sanatan tradition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick