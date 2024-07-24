Six more Bangladeshis held in Tripura for illegal entry

Agartala: With six more Bangladesh nationals arrested by the security forces, the infiltration from the neighbouring country into Tripura continues unabated.

Officials said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrested four Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala railway station on Tuesday night before they boarded a train to travel to other Indian states via Guwahati.

The Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 28 years to 50 years and residents of Bangladesh's Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi Districts, told the security personnel that they came to India in search of jobs.

In another incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans arrested two Bangladeshi citizens from Srinagar areas of South Tripura district for their illegal entry into India. The intruders are residents of Noakhali and Chittagong districts.

A para-military force spokesman said that the BSF is cracking down heavily on the illegal migration by Bangladeshi nationals and has stepped up the vigil in close coordination with sister agencies in the border area.

Following the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BSF has stepped up its drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and all field formations are actively breaking down the nexus of touts in the bordering areas.

Tripura Frontier Inspector General Patel Piyush Purushottam Das said that that 95 per cent of the 856 km India-Bangladesh border with Tripura has already been fenced, while fencing work is going on in the remaining 27.5 km.

Over the last two-and-a-half months, more than 125 Bangladeshi nationals and 32 Rohingyas were arrested by the GRP, BSF and Tripura Police from the Agartala railway station and various places in Tripura after they illegally entered India.

Officials said that all the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally entered Tripura to board trains or buses to go to other states in India “in search of jobs.”

--IANS

sc/uk