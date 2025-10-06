Six Patients Die In Fire At Jaipur's SMS Hospital Trauma Centre, Families Allege Staff Negligence

A devastating fire at the trauma centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur claimed the lives of at least six critically ill patients late Sunday evening, sparking allegations of negligence from grieving families.

Dr Anurag Dhakad, who oversees the Trauma Centre, reported that eleven patients were receiving treatment in the Neuro ICU when flames erupted in the storage section. Fourteen additional patients admitted to a separate ICU were successfully relocated to secure areas, PTI quoted Dhakad as stating. He indicated that a suspected electrical short circuit likely triggered the fire.

Officials identified the deceased as Pintu from Sikar, Dilip from Andhi in Jaipur, Shrinath, Rukmini, and Khurma, all residents of Bharatpur, along with Bahadur from Sanganer in Jaipur.

The incident triggered widespread confusion within the facility as smoke quickly engulfed the entire floor, creating alarm among patients and their accompanying family members.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accompanied by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, arrived at the trauma centre to evaluate the circumstances.

Upon Patel and Bedham's arrival at the medical facility, relatives of two patients confronted them with serious allegations that medical personnel abandoned their posts when the fire began. They further complained that hospital administration had provided no updates regarding their loved ones' status.

One attendant expressed frustration, stating that they observed smoke and promptly notified staff members, but their warnings went unheeded. When flames appeared, the staff were among the first to evacuate, leaving families without any information about their patients.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Sharma reached the location and held discussions with medical professionals and patients.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families, describing the ICU fire that resulted in seven deaths as profoundly tragic. He offered prayers for minimal loss of life and requested divine peace for the departed souls while hoping for swift recovery of those injured.

Gehlot also called upon the state government to initiate a comprehensive high-level inquiry into this incident.