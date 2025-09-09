Skill Development Programs Empower Youth in Uttar Pradesh, Drive Self-Reliance

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government initiatives are witnessing a transformative shift in youth empowerment through skill development and vocational education. With the guiding motto “Har Hath Ko Hunar, Har Yuva Ko Rozgar,” the state government is actively working to equip its vast youth population with industry-relevant skills and connect them to meaningful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The Yogi government has taken the National Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Policy (2015) to the grassroots, ensuring that both rural and urban youth benefit from structured training programs. Institutions such as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Polytechnics, Jan Shikshak Sansthans, and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Yojana (DDU-GKY) are playing a pivotal role in preparing youth for the job market.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), a key initiative is the integration of vocational education starting from class 6. The Chief Minister emphasizes that education should lead to “employability as well as academic knowledge”. Schools and colleges throughout Uttar Pradesh are now promoting skill-based learning, ensuring students graduate with practical capabilities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently advocated that skill development is not only a pathway to employment but also a gateway to self-employment. Trained youth are now contributing to the state’s economy in sectors such as tourism, IT, banking, retail, and traditional crafts. Many have launched their own ventures, becoming job creators rather than job seekers.

To bridge the gap between education and industry, the government is promoting collaboration between academic institutions and businesses. This ensures that training programs are aligned with market demands, enhancing employability and reducing unemployment.