Smriti Irani Set to Make a Comeback as an Actress?

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani is reportedly gearing up for a return to the acting world, with rumors swirling that she’s set to star in an upcoming series. Irani, who rose to fame as an actress before entering politics, has not appeared on screen since making her political debut. However, recent speculations suggest she might soon resume her acting career.

Irani became a household name for her portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s iconic TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired from 2000 to 2008. The role earned her immense popularity and solidified her status in the television industry. Now, there are reports that Ekta Kapoor is planning to reimagine the show as a limited-series format, with fewer episodes compared to the original.

According to sources, Kapoor is keen to bring back Irani in the role of Tulsi, and even Amar Upadhyay, who played her on-screen husband, might reprise his role. While there has been no official confirmation from either Ekta Kapoor's team or Smriti Irani regarding the casting, the buzz around this potential project continues to grow.

As of now, both Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor's teams have remained tight-lipped about the rumors, leaving fans eagerly awaiting official announcements.