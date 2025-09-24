  • Menu
Soldier dies from gunshot in J-K’s Udhampur

Soldier dies from gunshot in J-K's Udhampur
Jammu: A soldier died from a bullet fired from his service rifle outside a military hospital in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain whether the soldier died of accidental firing or committed suicide, they said.

The soldier-driver was waiting in a parked medicine supply vehicle in the main town when he was hit by the fatal gunshot. His colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunfire and found him in a pool of blood.

