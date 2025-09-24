Live
- Can’t expect HCs to handle all matters with half strength: SC
- All meat shops in Varanasi to remain shut during Navratri
- Huge Discounts on 55-Inch TVs at Amazon Great Indian Festival: Save Up to 65% on LG, Samsung, Sony, and More
- SC to pass order over Raj river contamination issue on Oct 9
- Google Introduces AI Gaming Coach ‘Play Games Sidekick’ for Android Gamers
- India Slams Pakistan At UN, Accuses It Of ‘Bombing Own People’ In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Delhi ‘Godman’ Accused Of Molestation, Students Testify Against Him
- HC stays govt order capping movie ticket prices at Rs 200
- Bengaluru Airport City, GAIL Gas Ltd ink deal to expand gas distribution
- NIMHANS launches month-long initiative to create awareness about mental health
Soldier dies from gunshot in J-K’s Udhampur
Highlights
Jammu: A soldier died from a bullet fired from his service rifle outside a military hospital in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday,...
Jammu: A soldier died from a bullet fired from his service rifle outside a military hospital in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain whether the soldier died of accidental firing or committed suicide, they said.
The soldier-driver was waiting in a parked medicine supply vehicle in the main town when he was hit by the fatal gunshot. His colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunfire and found him in a pool of blood.
Next Story