Soldier injured in terrorist firing in J&K's Rajouri

Highlights
A soldier was injured in terrorist firing in J&K’s Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.
Jammu : A soldier was injured in terrorist firing in J&K’s Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.
Officials said that the soldier was injured on Sunday when terrorists fired at a Territorial Army camp in Gulathi village of Manjakote area of Rajouri district at around 4 a.m.
The soldiers retaliated and the firing exchange continued for nearly half an hour.
"Terrorists managed to escape from the spot. A search operation has been started to trace the terrorists," an official said.
Meanwhile, six terrorists and two soldiers were killed in two ongoing gunfights in Kashmir Valley’s Kulgam district. DGP R.R. Swain has described the killing of six local terrorists as a significant achievement for the security forces.
