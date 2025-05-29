‘Some mocked me,’ says Bhushan as POCSO case is closed

Gonda: After Delhi court accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report for closure of a sexual harassment case lodged by a minor wrestler against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP leader said, “I never gave up in this fight and justice has now been served by the judiciary”.

A court accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report for closure of a sexual harassment case lodged by a minor wrestler against ex-WFI president. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Gomti Manocha of Patiala House Courts said, “Cancellation accepted”.

The FIR on the accusations levelled by the minor wrestler was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) concerning the act of outraging modesty. The police’s cancellation report was filed on June 15, 2023, which was not opposed by the complainant, who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident. On August 1, 2023, the victim and her father expressed their satisfaction with the police investigation, raising no objection to the police’s report in the case. On July 4, 2023, the court sought the complainant’s response to the police’s cancellation report.

The 550-page report filed by the police before the Patiala House Courts had said that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor wrestler. “On January 18, 2023, I clearly stated that it’s a false case. I do not concern myself with others—I know who I am. If anyone truly wants to understand such events in their life, even one minute is enough. That is why I outright rejected all the allegations made against me. I stand by that statement even today. I had said that if a single allegation is proven, I am ready to hang myself.

“Some mocked me when a chargesheet had been filed; others questioned why I hadn’t hanged myself yet. Today, I have been given justice by the judiciary. In every corner of the country, across all states and media platforms, this matter has been given due importance and recognition,” Singh told IANS on Wednesday.