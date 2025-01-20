'Son born to foreign woman can't be a true patriot': Madhya Pradesh minister slams Rahul

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh High Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Monday hit out at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, questioning his 'desh bhakti' (patriotism), stressing that a son born to a foreign woman cannot be a true patriot.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi's "fighting against the Indian state" remark, Parmar alleged that Congress' current leadership seems confused on whether to speak in favour of the country or against it. He said the former Congress chief's recent statement was "anti-national".

During an interaction with mediapersons here on Monday, Parmar said that Rahul Gandhi can't be a "true patriot" because he is the "son of a foreign woman".

"Once Chandragupta Maurya made a proposal to marry a foreign woman, and then, Chanakya told him that the son born to a foreign woman can't be the king of Magadh. I believe that the son born to a foreign woman can't be a true patriot," the Madhya Pradesh minister added.

Parmar made these remarks while reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks that "BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state itself".

Also, Parmar's remark came a week before Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Madhya Pradesh to kickstart the Congress' nation-wide 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan' campaign from Mhow on January 27.

The Congress has planned to launch the campaign from Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to corner the BJP over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Parliament which were termed as "disrespectful".

Along with Rahul Gandhi, all Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Mhow on January 27.

To counter Congress' Mhow's event, the BJP has also announced its own initiative, ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas,’ with events planned across the state.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda (also the BJP national president), and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, are scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh for this campaign.

As per party sources, Amit Shah will address a public rally in Bhopal while Nitin Gadkari will participate in events in Indore.

Similarly, J.P. Nadda will attend a rally in Jabalpur and Vinod Tawde, BJP national general secretary, will preside over a programme in Rewa.