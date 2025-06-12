Sonam confesses to plotting murder of husband

Indore/Shillong: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the Meghalaya murder case, has confessed to killing her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in the picturesque state last month, police sources said. The confession, over two weeks after her husband's sensational murder, was made during interrogation.

According to the police, Sonam Raghuvanshi masterminded the murder as she wasn't happy with the marriage due to her alleged affair with her father's employee, Raj Kushwaha. She and Raj allegedly planned the killing in Indore, days after the former's marriage, and hired at least three hitmen for the job.

Raja's family said it was Sonam who had insisted on going for the honeymoon to the northeast and that she booked a one-way ticket.

Five people, including Sonam and Raj, have been arrested. Raja Raghuvanshi's family suspects that more than five people could be part of the murder plot.

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, the three hitmen – Akash, Anand, and Vikash – travelled from Indore to Shillong in phases to avoid detection, it reported.

They allegedly joined the couple during a trek on May 23. A local guide saw the trio with the couple. He told the police that the three had been walking with the man, whereas the woman was trailing behind.

The channel reported that Sonam lagged and shouted out the command to kill him. The three accused hit Raj with sharp weapons, attacking his torso and head. His body was then dragged to a gorge.

They later hired a taxi and reached Guwahati. From there, they split and reached Indore by train.

Brother says sister guilty

Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother, Govind, said on Wednesday that he is sure that she killed her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. He revealed that his employee, Raj Kushwaha, used to call the woman 'didi'. He also said that she should be hanged if proven guilty.

Visiting Raja's family, Govind said he will fight for justice for the victim, not for her sister's release. He said his family has severed ties with the accused.