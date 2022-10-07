Sonia joining Rahul's Yatra enthuses cadre

Mandya: Bharat Jodo Yatra led by AICC former president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday received a shot in the arm, with the party interim president Sonia Gandhi joining her son in the Yatra.

After a break of two days, Rahul resumed the Yatra from Bellale on Nagamangala road in Pandavapura in the district, when his mother joined him. As the mother and son duo considered as the indomitable force behind the grand old party walked along, the battery of leaders and workers accompanying them felt enthused with a new force to reckon within themselves.

When Sonia felt uneasy with her shoe lace loosened, Rahul stopped to perform his duty as a caring son by tying the lace. Sonia Gandhi joining the Yatra assumes significance as she was last seen in a public rally six years ago at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in 2016.

In the later years, she stayed away from public rallies, leaving the baton to her son Rahul Gandhi occasionally accompanied by daughter Priyanka Gandhi, due to health reasons.

Sonia Gandhi, who arrived in Mysuru on Monday, stayed at a private resort in the backwaters of the Kabini river for two days. She was joined by Rahul Gandhi and KPCC president D K Shivakumar later.