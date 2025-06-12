Soon, you can’t keep your AC temp below 20°C!

New Delhi: India will soon require all new air conditioners to operate between 20°C and 28°C, a move Power Minister Manohar Lal says could save consumers Rs 18,000–20,000 crore in three years.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the government is preparing to bring in a fixed temperature range for ACs. The Centre’s new rule will apply to all air conditioners, whether used at home or in workplaces.

Many countries have already brought in similar limits, either through official orders or public guidelines, especially in offices and public spaces where power use is high. What is the new plan?

At a press briefing held in New Delhi, the Union Minister said, “Regarding air conditioning standards, a new provision is being implemented soon. The temperature standardisation for ACs will be set between 20°C to 28°C, meaning we won’t be able to cool below 20°C or warm above 28°C.” “This is a first-of-its-kind experiment, aiming to standardise temperature settings,” he added.

At present, people usually set their air conditioners between 20°C and 22°C. However, the ideal comfort level, according to standard guidelines, is between 24°C and 26°C. The plan will be rolled out shortly, with checks in place to see how well it works. The aim is to encourage consistent use of ACs and cut down the high electricity usage caused by extremely low cooling settings.

The Centre’s order will fix the temperature range for all air conditioners, whether at home or in businesses. This means that once the rule takes effect, users would not be able to drop the cooling below 20°C or raise the heating past 28°C.

Right now, many ACs sold in the market allow temperatures as low as 16°C or 18°C and heating options that go up to 30°C.

Under the new rule, manufacturers will have to either update the software or change how the devices are programmed to follow the 20°C–28°C limit.

While the government has said the change will be watched closely, details on how it will be enforced across different sectors are yet to be shared. Why did govt take this step? This move is meant to manage how energy is used in homes and offices, especially as India faces growing electricity demand and more frequent, severe heat waves.

Khattar called it a “bold step” to tackle the habit of using air conditioners at very low temperatures, which leads to a lot of power being used. The numbers behind the decision are strong. Even a one-degree rise in AC temperature can lower energy use by about 6%. If the country sets the minimum temperature at 20°C, officials believe it could save up to 3 gigawatts of peak demand, Pankaj Agarwal, the ministry’s top official, said.

This change also fits into a wider national push for using energy in a more balanced way. As more people from the middle class buy air conditioners and cities grow, electricity use is rising sharply during the summer months.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) said most people in India tend to set their ACs at 20–21°C, lower than needed for basic comfort.

This not only increases power bills but also leads to more pollution, as much of India’s electricity still comes from coal-based plants.

By setting a lower limit of 20°C for cooling and 28°C for heating, the government wants to make ACs more efficient, reduce the pressure on the electricity grid, lower emissions, and shift how people think about using cooling systems.

The aim is not just to change how machines work, but to change how people use them, encouraging smarter, more responsible choices.

A study from the University of California, Berkeley, found that tougher energy-saving rules for ACs could help India avoid 60 gigawatts of extra electricity demand by 2035. This could also save up to 7.5 trillion rupees ($88 billion) in the cost of building new power plants and grid systems.

How will it impact consumers?

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has been pushing for better air conditioning habits for years. Their data shows that raising the AC temperature by just one degree can cut power use by around 6%. That means going from 20°C to 24°C could save up to 24% in energy use.

Over the course of one summer, this could lead to much lower electricity bills and take a big load off the power grid.

Many people may not realise that cooling a room to 16°C in a hot, humid country like India is unnecessary, and not great for your health.

Experts say the best temperature for comfort indoors is between 24°C and 26°C, especially when you account for humidity, fresh air, and regular indoor clothing.

These new rules, then, match closely with actual comfort levels. They do not force people to feel too warm; they just push for more sensible, healthier use of air conditioners.