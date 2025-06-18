SOP issued at Bhuban

Dhenkanal: The district administration has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to check rising cases of diarrhoea in Bhuban. Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay has asked the health administration to strictly enforce SOP in the affected areas as well as the vulnerable zones.

The SOP focuses on creating awareness on drinking clean and safe water, not attending mass reception, eating cooked food, not taking bath in ponds and keeping house premises clean . The Health department officials are monitoring the situation in the NAC wards. People are discouraged from consuming stuff at fast food stalls. The District Food Safety officer is conducting surprise checks and destroying stale and unhygienic food at the fast food stalls and restaurants.

The Health administration is reviewing the situation in coordination with ground staff. Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Sanjay Mohapatra said, “We are watchful and now situation is under control.” The RWSS department officials are disinfecting water sources in Bhuban NAC.