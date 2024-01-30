Live
Just In
SP announces first list of 16 Lok Sabha candidates for UP

Lucknow : The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday announced its first list of 16 candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded sitting MP Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri again, while party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq will seek re-election from Sambhal.
Ravidas Mehrotra, sitting MLA from Lucknow Central, has been named as the party candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. SP MLA from Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar district, Lalji Verma, has been named fielded from Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Akshay Yadav, the son of senior SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, has been named as the candidate from Firozabad, while Dharmendra Yadav has been fielded from the Badaun parliamentary constituency.
Annu Tandon will be the SP candidate from Unnao, Kajal Nishad will contest from Gorakhpur, Ram Prasad Chaudhary from Basti, while Avadhesh Prasad will contest from Faizabad.
Naval Kishore Shakya has been named candidate from Farrukhabad, Anand Bhadauria will contest from Dhaurhara while Rajaram Pal has been fielded from Akbarpur.